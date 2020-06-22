Olmsted Medical Center will reopen the Wanamingo Branch Clinic on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Additional steps to provide a safe environment have been taken including: being screened upon entrance, wearing masks, practicing social distancing measures, introducing visitor restrictions and performing additional and more frequent cleaning in clinical areas.
Although still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, OMC wants patients to make their healthcare needs a priority again. It is important to not postpone medical care or ignore symptoms. The best way to prevent more serious medical issues: early detection and treatment. Appointments can be made by calling 507-824-2217.
Patients should bring and wear a mask for their appointment as well as observe social distancing in OMC buildings.
All OMC community branch clinics are now open, including others such as Preston and Pine Island.