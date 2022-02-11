Goodhue County Sheriff's Office hosts 'Skate with A Cop' Feb. 19 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Goodhue County Sheriff's Office presents Skate with A Cop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Depot Park, 416 First St., Kenyon.Donuts and hot cocoa will be available. Even if you don't skate, you can still attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goodhue County Skate Cop Sheriff Police Donut Cocoa Office Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now It’s one of Lester’s dirty little secrets Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School receives Get Moving Grant Charles Conrad Chuck Gaasedelen K-W senior reflects on lessons learned upon receiving Region 1A Triple A honors County's bridge replacement program includes townships in Kenyon, Wanamingo for 2022 Upcoming Events Feb 11 Storytime Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 12 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 12, 2022 Feb 13 Wanamingo Community Meal Sun, Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Feb 13, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices