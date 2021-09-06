Kenyon Literary Guild to meet Sept. 13 Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Sep 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kenyon Literary Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon.Hosted by the officers, the program will be presented by Jan Schmidt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenyon Literary Guild Jan Schmidt Program First Lutheran Church Officer Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Trending Now Fall Sports Preview: Even after graduation losses, Knights still aiming for winning record K-W football enters Friday's season opener at NRHEG with big goals Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools welcomes new staff for 2021-22 Sjoblom looks forward to building relationships with community, county in new role K-W to School Board: don't make masks mandatory Upcoming Events Sep 7 Red Cross Blood Drive Tue, Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7 Burger Basket Night Tue, Sep 7, 2021 Sep 8 Wednesday Wear Wed, Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8 Red Cross Blood Drive Wed, Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8 Wing Night Wed, Sep 8, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices