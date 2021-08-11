On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) officially opened its doors to serving the immediate mental health needs of southeastern Minnesota. Within hours of opening, SERCC was already assisting community members in need of stabilization – and services have not slowed since. It is located on the Olmsted County government campus at 2121 Campus Drive SE, in Rochester
Open for just over one week, and even from the first day SERRC has provided a variety of services to both youth and adults including stabilization, residential stays for several individuals some who have been successfully discharged already. Part of the care has included coordination with area hospitals and community resources. Community members have also stopped by the center to introduce loved ones who struggle with mental health to the center and show them there is a safe place to go for help.
“Nexus Family Healing is so honored to bring our expertise with mental health, crisis, and trauma to SERCC and made sure our staff are well-trained and ready to help anyone and everyone who needs it,” said Nicole Mucheck, SERCC Executive Director. “This is such an important resource for the community, and we were able to see that on the very first day of operation. We’ve already heard how the simple intake process is so much less stressful for individuals in crisis and the positive impact we’re having on local emergency responder units.”
In the days prior to opening, SERCC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for over 100 people from legislators, county commissioners, the mayor of Rochester, and community partners to tour the new building and experience this innovative program. This event capped off the years of collaborative work of many organizations to make SERCC a reality and was led by comments from: Nicole Mucheck, Executive Director of SERCC; Stephanie Podulke, Chair of Olmsted County Board of Commissioners; Tim Hunter, Regional Program Coordinator for CREST Adult Mental Health Initiative; Dr. Bruce Sutor, Psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic; Robert Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer at Olmsted Medical Center; Sean Kinsella, Executive Director of NAMI Southeast Minnesota; Dave Senjem, Minnesota State Senator.
SERCC serves people of all ages, regardless of the type of mental health crisis they’re experiencing or their financial situation or insurance status. Offering a safe, calm environment, the crisis center provides both a 24/7 walk-in clinic for mental health crises, and separate short-term residential areas for youth (ages 10+) and adults who need longer stabilization.