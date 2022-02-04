Winter in the North is legendary. Songs have been written about it, movies have been filmed, and the folklorically notorious “Cabin Fever” experience is at times palpable. Through a seasonable Open Art Call, Red Wing Arts challenged regional artists to dwell on the melting of ice and snow, to grapple with themes of difficult or hard times, and to reflect on the promise and anticipation of positive outcomes. Nearly 30 artists responded to the prompt “Darkest Before the Thaw,” and the result is a free exhibition of the same name, on view now at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery through March 7.
“Darkest Before the Thaw features many artists who are new to Red Wing Arts. The Open Call attracted both emerging artists and seasoned professionals, all submitting high quality work. The exhibit features a wide variety of mediums and subject matter in both two- and three-dimensions: oil painting, watercolor, graphite, charcoal, mixed media, ceramic and others. I am excited to share with the community my first curated exhibit at Red Wing Arts,” said Mary LaRoche, Gallery and Communications Director., who started at Red Wing Arts on Oct. 1, 2021.
Artists participating in Darkest Before the Thaw are:
• Kris Richards, photography – Red Wing
• Anne Landreman, acrylic – Minneapolis
• Steve Watson, colored pencil – Minneapolis
• Paige Lampe, acrylic – Red Wing
• Elaine Sarkela, watercolor – Minneapolis
• Jennifer Patterson, charcoal – Red Wing
• Jennifer Jesseph, fiber – Pine Island
• Thomas Kutschied, oil – Longville
• Lisa-Anne Bauch, fiber – Bloomington
• Melissa Slachetka, oil – Chaska
• Montana Strait, photography – Chaska
• Gwen Chynoweth, oil – Prior Lake
• Carol Eick, watercolor – Red Wing
• Glenn Terry, acrylic – Cedar
• Katy Kelly Noun, mixed media/encaustic – Minneapolis
• Kelly Flanders, acrylic – Red Wing
• Jeff Marcus, photography – Red Wing
• Janell Hammer, graphite – Welch
• Nick Dolan, charcoal and gesso – Minneapolis
• Ellen Hutchinson, ink – Red Wing
• James Navarro, oil – Des Moines, Iowa
• Clare Schuster, fiber – Red Wing
• Serenity Kenan, ceramic – Duluth
• Elvy Day, mixed media – Red Wing
• Kylie Stockton, acrylic – Red Wing
• Christie Lauer, photography – Nelson, Wisconsin
• Judith Anderson, oil – Saint Louis Park
• Steven Carlyle Moore, acrylic – Minneapolis
• Dan Volenec, pencil and charcoal – Eden Prairie
Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery is located at 418 Levee St. in historic downtown Red Wing. All work is for sale, and an online gallery can be accessed at redwingarts.org.