2,400 Extension Master Gardeners from all walks of life volunteer across Minnesota. Their efforts promote healthy landscapes, healthy people, and a healthy planet.
If you are interested in volunteering in Goodhue County, here’s how to get started:
• Submit the online application at: z.umn.edu/mgapplication by Oct. 1, or email it to goodhuemgs@gmail.com. Applications may also be mailed to Goodhue County Master Gardeners, 509 W Fifth St. – Unit 201, Red Wing, MN 55066 or call 651-385-3100 to be mailed a hard copy application.
• Upon acceptance to the program, complete the Master Gardener core course online or person at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum beginning January 2021. Core course topics include soils, trees, lawn care, weeds, fruits and vegetables, and pest management. Scholarships are available.
• Share the wonders of gardening as an intern volunteering for 50 hours, while learning alongside an experienced mentor.
• Celebrate! Start the next calendar year as an active Master Gardener volunteer in your community, volunteer at least 25 hours each year and continue your Master Gardener education.
Learn more at extension.umn.edu/master-gardener or contact us at goodhuemgs@gmail.com or 651-385-3100.