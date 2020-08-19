The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May:

Kenyon — Alexa Christenson, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Fitness Track, Honors

Wanamingo — Ben Ringham, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

The 110th annual spring commencement was held virtually in May due to health and safety risks of COVID-19 and graduates will be invited back to participate in a future in-person ceremony.

