July 1946
Members of the Kenyon Boy Scout Troop 232 of the Gamehaven area returned from a week’s outing at Kamp Kahler, just outside of Rochester. Kenyon scouts who went to the camp were Robert Frigaard, John Cole, Richard Werdahl, James Sands, and Brice Benson.
A large crowd attended the Holden Farm Bureau sponsored an ice cream social at the Clarence Fogelson home. The program included a vocal solo by Clifford Haugen, songs by the girls’ trio of Judy Voxland, Audrey Hennen, Beverly Wallaker, and “Safety on the Farm” by T. A. Erickson, past State 4-H Club leader.
July 1961
A nine-run rally in the last inning fell short as the Kenyon Pee Wees bowed to the Wanamingo Pee Wees 12 to 11. Roger Vold, Charlie Kjos, and Jeff Albright all pitched for Kenyon. Satren went all the way for Wanamingo.
The Kenyon Midgets behind the one-hit pitching of Steve Strandemo defeated Wanamingo Midgets 6 to 0. Walks to Chuck Auman and Dave Hjermstad, followed by two stolen bases and a sacrifice bunt by Dave Henke scored the first run. Steve Strandemo singled home the second run.
Russ Foss drove in the third run when he singled home Dick Lehman. The final three runs scored on a walk, an error, and singles by Lehman and Jim Foss.
June 1971
Moland ALCW met in the church parlors and honored cradle roll babies. The little ones honored were Allison Berg, daughter of the Jerold Bergs; Tonia Bauer, daughter of the Haven Bauers; and Christine Noble, daughter of the Robert Nobles. Hostesses for the event were Laurie Kelling, Bonnie Walker, Vivian Steffan, and Ruth Parker.
James Rosasco, former Kenyon High School counselor, teacher, and current guidance counselor at Central High School in Red Wing, is the new president of the Minnesota Education Association. He was elected by a statewide election conducted by mail ballot.