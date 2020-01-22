January 1940
Lt. Myron Bjerva was reported missing in action. He had been on duty in the vicinity of the Mariannas. Pvt. Lloyd Neseth was reported killed in action according to a message received by his parents from the War Department.
The “goat” has gone to graze in greener pastures as Zumbrota High School basketball team did not leave the Kenyon basketball floor until they had possession of the trophy by defeating Kenyon 31-29.
January 1960
Stockholders of the Kenyon Co-op Oil Association cleared the way for the construction of a new service station at the present location. The present station will be replaced by a superstation arrangement providing for more diversified services and more space for servicing cars.
The Bombayites 4-H Club recently presented “Dear Crossing” signs to the Kenyon school. Pictured by the one of the installed signs are Vernon Voxland, Mary Lou Anderson, Lois Anderson, Ann Marie Hinderaker, Jeannie Jacobson, Dorothy Davidson, Mark Hinderaker, Billy Foss, Betty Hinderaker, Roger Haugen, JoAnn Anderson, Christine Foss, Kristi Ugland, Harris Haugen and Paul Foss.
January 1970
Doreen Wille, Kenyon high school senior who attended Girl’s State last year, gave an interesting account of her experiences at the recent Lions Club meeting in the Kenyon VFW auditorium.
With our servicemen: U. S. Army Vietnam. Army Private 1st Class Steven P. Lee was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam as an infantryman. Pvt. Craig Jacobson returned to Fort Monmouth, NJ, after spending the Christmas holidays at the home his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Jacobson.