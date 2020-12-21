December 1945
From Frank Callister’s Befuddlings. “A lot of water has gone over the dam since Christmas bells were rung a year ago. Last year the wish closest to everyone was the war would be over by the 1945 holiday season. That wish has been granted. Homes everywhere have been gladdened by the return of loved ones. There are many servicemen who are still doing their jobs, but the actual fighting is over and the day will not be too far off when they all will be home. So, this is the merriest Christmas this generation can ever hope to observe. The year 1945, has brought out the true meaning of “Merry Christmas.” This year it is not merely a greeting, but rather a prayer.
Lt. Sadie Hall, Kenyon High School Class of 1931, will receive her discharge within a few days from the Army Nurse Corps. Lt. Hall has been overseas stationed at Cherbourg, France and Frankfort, Germany. She will be spending the Christmas holidays with her parents Rev. and Mrs. Hall.
December 1960
The annual Kenyon Elementary School Christmas attracted an overflow crowd. The highlight of the program was the singing of “Silent Night” by the sixth graders in German and Norwegian under the direction of sixth grade teachers Dick Anderson and Arlyn Johnson. At the conclusion of the program gifts from the elementary students were presented to accompanist Miss Patricia Steffenson and longtime custodian, Richard Kuhlman.
The Cherry Grove Busy Gophers held their December meeting at the Wanamingo Community Room.
Karen Langeness led the group in singing Christmas Carols; an accordion solo was played by John Trapp; a demonstration was given by Tom Foley, and Connie Peters read a poem.
December 1970
A standing room only crowd attended the elementary Christmas program in the high school auditorium. Narrators for the program were Beth Sviggum and Jeff Hildebrandt. Taking part were the sixth-grade band, kindergarten through third grade students, and the elementary chorus.
The first-grade classes of Miss Barb Bothum, Mrs. Pam Mauseth, and Mrs. Elizabeth Shellenbarger sang three selections. Special parts were taken by Maureen Baldus, Norma Dohmen, Steven Hildebrandt, Mary Anderson, Carrie Buchta, Jaye Dyrdahl, Grant Lanning, Dawn Pavek, and Marcia Sathrum. Bell accompaniment was provided by Jeff Burow, Tom Ersland, and Susie Underdahl.
The largest basketball crowd of the season was on hand to see Kenyon defeat Wanamingo 98 to 51. The Vikings were led by Brad Nesseth’s 18 points and Jim Sviggum’s 17 points. The Bulldogs Ray Schoenfelder and Leon Nerison were high point men with 8 points apiece.