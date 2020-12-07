December 1945
Walter Gunhus, farmer in the Epson Community, trapped a 52-pound beaver on his farm. He figured the pelt would sell for between $50 and $60.
After several months of moving around, I finally landed in Japan. Our outfit took over Nagoya, the second largest city in Japan. I’d say 70% to 80% of the city is in total ruin, most of which were factories. Our Air Force did a wonderful job. Thanks a lot for the Leader. I hope to be home soon. Donald Aase.
December 1960
TVs Axel will present his show at the high school auditorium on Sat. All children of the community are invited to attend the Children’s Party sponsored by the Commercial Club. He will show Little Rascal movies and entertain the kiddies in his own inimitable way.
A total of 115 Kenyon High School students will appear in the annual Christmas program presented by the Kenyon High School music department. Soloists are Cynthia Moses, Susan Marcuson, Carol Lozon, Carmen Neseth, Joan Peterson, Stevie Voxland, Mary Hildebrandt, David Moses and Don Haugen.
December 1970
Steven T. Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Johnson of Wanamingo, has been commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force following Officer Training School at Lackland AFB, Texas. Lt. Johnson is a 1966 graduate of Wanamingo High School and a 1970 graduate of Augsburg College. His wife, Trudy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Nerison of Montevideo.
Dale Ersland, who has been a barber in Anoka, will move to Kenyon to join Clayton Schoonover in the Schoonover Barber Shop. Dale is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Ersland of Kenyon and is a graduate of Kenyon High School.