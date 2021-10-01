SOW 10-1-21 2

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for Oct. 1, pictured from left, front, Adeline Prondzinski, first grade, Katie Benbrooks; Rutger Walker, first grade, Tony Donkers; Taylor Groth, second grade, Deb Hinrichs and Nori Fleming, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky. Back, Lexi VanDeWalker, third grade, Val Ashland; Layla Jarvis, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Shauna Meyer, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Gracelynn Bozvay-Curley, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
