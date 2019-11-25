Noble Knights of the Week - Nov. 27

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School's Noble Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Gracelynn Lamb, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Marshall Christensen, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Raven Hawes, first grade, Tony Donkers and Harvey Bauer, first grade, Cathy Stark. Back, Mason Fink, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Hayden Brown, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Brayden O’Brien, third grade, Val Ashland; Brady Christensen, third grade, Sandy Sahl and Sophia Belcher, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)
