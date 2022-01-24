Reducing sedentary behavior and increasing physical activity is key to immediate and long-term health for children. That is why the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, the National Football League (NFL) and the Minnesota Vikings have awarded a $1,500 Get Moving Grant to Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School in Zumbrota, Minnesota. Students at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School moved along with the Minnesota Vikings exercise video which is a part of the NFL PLAY 60 exercise library, which features team created, family-friendly exercises to help kids get their recommended 60-minutes of daily physical activity.
“My class took the Get Moving challenge and had a lot of fun with it,” said Shelby Latusek, a second-grade teacher at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School. “We talked about the importance of moving our bodies every day. Our school is excited to receive this grant to purchase new physical activity equipment for our students.”
The Get Moving Grant application process invited schools to re-create their version of their hometown team’s exercise video demonstrating school and Vikings spirit paired with an excitement for physical activity. Schools posted their videos to social media from November 2021- January 2022 to officially enter the grant process. Videos were reviewed by a panel and one school per NFL market for a total of 32 schools nationwide, received a grant for physical activity equipment.
Of the 32 schools one school will be named the national winner receiving an additional $1,500 for physical activity equipment which will be announced in the Super Bowl Brain Break broadcast taking place on Thursday, Feb. 10 at noon. Celebrating the program’s 15th year, the Brain Break will host an action packed, 15-minute synchronous broadcast to help students add movement to their day. Advanced registration is required to access the NFL PLAY 60 Brain Break broadcast.
Rooted in science, NFL PLAY 60, helps children to develop healthy habits for a better chance of a healthy adulthood. The program encourages kids to get a minimum of 60 minutes of vigorous physical activity each day to meet the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans[1].
The NFL and the American Heart Association have teamed up since 2006 to inspire kids through a fun and engaging way to get physically active. The impact of physical activity on overall mental and physical wellness are essential to help children grow to reach their full potential. Information on the grant process and additional NFL PLAY 60 resources can be found online at heart.org/NFLPLAY60.