The 2021 Pine Island Farmers Market season, sponsored by the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin on Friday, May 14. This year the Market will be located in the grass lot behind Island Market, across E Center St. from the Cheese Factory building.
It will take place Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. Ffresh produce, canned goods, artisan crafts, and more will be available through the month of October. Restroom facilities, playground equipment, and a bike tune up station is also available in the Trailhead Park area.
One of Pine Island's newest Chamber members, Hooligan Hydrographics, will be sponsoring the opening night of the Farmers Market. Scott will have some examples of his work on display, showcasing what exactly “hydrographics” look like. The Farmers Market will resume after a two week break (Memorial Day and Cheese Fest) on Friday, June 11.
Music at the Market courtesy of Becky Schlegel: Becky’s music is original, drawing on the influence of classic country, bluegrass, folk, and her own thoughtful spirit. Becky takes her listeners on a musical journey, exploring new places and meeting new people in every song.
See pineislandmnchamber.com/events for more information.