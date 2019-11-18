The Zumbrota Area Historical Society hosts its 19th Christmas Tour of Homes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Five unique homes are featured and will be decorated for the holidays. The History Museum, located at 55 East 3rd Street, will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the public and tour attendees to see the exhibits and display of Christmas Villages.
The homes on the tour in Zumbrota are Danielle and Zach Grove, 16115 Highway 60 Blvd, Becky and Dave Hinchley, 735 Willowmere Drive, Sue and Ron Zeigler, 1253 Dorothea Drive, Jeannie and Lloyd Johnson, 1405 East Avenue and Robbin Thrailkill, 88 East 4th Street.
Tickets for the tour are $10 each and will be sold at Flower on Main from Nov. 20 – Dec. 6. Patrons who purchase their tickets by Dec. 6 will have their names placed in a drawing for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to Flowers on Main. On the day of the tour, tickets can be purchased at any of the homes on the tour, the United Redeemer Christmas Luncheon or the History Museum. As has been custom in the past, attendees will remove their shoes while touring the homes. Children 12 and older are invited to attend.
For more information, contact Linda Kazmierczak at 507-732-5679.