...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
Every home in the U.S. can order free COVID-19 test kits by visiting www.covidtests.gov. The limit per each household is four tests.
With Omicron quickly spreading through our region, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 12 years or older get a booster dose:
• Five months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
• Two months after their single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services is now offering Moderna booster shots to people that are 18+ and have completed their Pfizer or Moderna series at least five months ago or have received their primary dose of J&J at least two months ago.