From Goodhue County Health & Human Services:

Every home in the U.S. can order free COVID-19 test kits by visiting www.covidtests.gov. The limit per each household is four tests.

With Omicron quickly spreading through our region, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 12 years or older get a booster dose:

• Five months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

• Two months after their single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Goodhue County Health and Human Services is now offering Moderna booster shots to people that are 18+ and have completed their Pfizer or Moderna series at least five months ago or have received their primary dose of J&J at least two months ago.

For more information and to register online visit: co.goodhue.mn.us/covid19vaccines.

Tags

Load comments