SOW 5-21-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for May 21, pictured from left, front, Aubree Cagle, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Zachary Strusz, first grade, Tony Donkers; Ivan Estrada, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Jacob Hackett, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky and Keldyn Viker, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt. Back, Freddy Ramirez, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Joshua Diderrich, third grade, Val Ashland; Chase Cordes, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau; Ethan Peterson, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing; Damien Horst, fourth grade, Jake Wieme and Aiden Vadner, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Van Winkle, Gavin

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for May 21, Gavin Van Winkle, first grade, Tony Donkers. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
