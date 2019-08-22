KHS class of '74 celebrates 45th reunion

The Kenyon High School class of 1974 gathered Aug. 17 at the Kenyon Country Club to celebrate its 45th reunion. Pictured, front, from left, are Gene Froehlich, Eric Kvittem, Martha Skaar, Peggy Hjermstad Williams, Joyce Teigen Bloomquist, Debbie Dodds Maki, Patsy Underdahl Sumpter, Heidi Jacobson Diggs, Mary Rumpho-Kennedy, Trudy Estrem Strandemo and Ron Freidrich. Back, Rich Meyer, Bob Walker, Nate Kristenson, Mark Helgeson, Pete Buckingham, Kirk Hiner, Mike Estrem, Jon Broin and Jim Malloy. Not pictures is Cindy Eggert Fandel. (Photo courtesy of Carol Hiner)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments