January 1947
Every year at one of Kenyon’s greatest athletic contests, Alfie occupies a very important position. In fact, at this game, both teams and fans insist that Alfie be there.
Alphie III is a direct descendant of Alphie I, who originated approximately 25 years ago. No one knows the fate of Alphie I or II. Alphie III is located in Kenyon now, and his friends are taking good care of him. Every precaution is taken so that he doesn’t wander away to a certain neighboring town because when Alphie wanders, everyone in Kenyon is very sad.
His diet is alfalfa and irradicated milk three times a day. It helps keep his tail and whiskers glossy and his iron frame straight. Alphie is none other than the Kenyon-Zumbrota goat. Long may he live in Kenyon.
In 1947, Kenyon defeated Zumbrota 49-13 to keep the Alphie trophy in Kenyon.
Rosemary Janicek of Woodstock, Wisconsin, and Orlin Baker of Kenyon were married on Dec. 28 in the Woodstock Methodist Church. Stanley Baker, brother of the groom, acted as the best man. Stanley flew from Kenyon for the ceremony, arriving in a field near the church just a few minutes before the ceremony.
Road conditions prevented the groom’s parents from attending the ceremony.
January 1962
Brice Buckingham, born to Mr. and Mrs. Layne Buckingham, was the winner of the Leader’s 1962 First Baby Contest. On Jan. 4, 1962, Brice Allen was born at District One Hospital in Faribault and weighed eight pounds and one ounce at birth.
VFW Senior League hosted the Christmas Doubles Bowling Tournament. Taking first place were Stan Streiff and Mike Smith of West Concord with a score of 1113. Second place went to David Lenway and Bob Overholt of Kenyon with a 1083 score.
Ron Greseth, the third local bowler to win a trip to Bowler-Up in Minneapolis, passed on the dinner, a night’s lodging, and breakfast and went up to the Cities on Saturday morning to bowl. We can watch him on Jan. 20 at 5 p. m. on Channel 5.
January 1972
The Kenyon FFA basketball team defeated the Red Wing FFA team 45-33. Terry Schwake scored 20 points and Joe Murry 15 points for Kenyon. Don Brossard had 16 points for Red Wing.
The Augustana College Band from Sioux Falls will be in concert at Kenyon High School. Jim Albright, a 1969 graduate of Kenyon High School, is a band member.
Stephanie Bonhus, a junior at St. Olaf, is a St. Olaf Concert Band member. The band will be on tour in the Upper Midwest in early Feb.