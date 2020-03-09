March 1945
From Donald Aase stationed in the Philippines, “It is very nice here and the people treat us very well, bringing us bananas, peanuts, and once in a while a chicken. In return, we give them a few old clothes we have or money.”
Eldon Underdahl of the Spirit of Moland 4-H Club was declared state champion out 500 competitors in the third annual 4-H Public Speaking Contest held at University Farm.
March 1960
The Kenyon FFA basketball team defeated West Concord 42-31. Joe Fleming’s ball-hawking and Morris Hildebrand’s 17 points were the difference in the game.
Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club March meeting was held in the town hall. A demonstration on “How to carry an injured person” was given by Jean Aaker, Paul Aaker and LaDonna Aaker. LaDonna Aaker gave a demonstration on “The correct way to set a table.” Barbara Jacobson played a flute solo.
March 1970
Kenyon emblazoned its name on the list of District Four Basketball Champions when they dethroned Waseca 92-78. It was the first time since 1948 that Kenyon won the district championship.
Tom Arndt has been selected as one of the Kenyon High School outstanding students. He is an outstanding athlete, member of the HVL All-Star Choir, in the all-school play and a member of the annual staff. As a junior, he was nominated to the National Honor Society.