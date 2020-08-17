August 1945
Coach Joe Corrigan’s midget baseball team was defeated in the championship game of the annual midget tournament in Rochester, losing 7-2 to Rochester. The Kenyon team defeated Winona and Albert Lea to gain the finals with Clair Kispert, the starting pitcher in all three games. Hitters were Chuck Akre, Erickson, Gene Maus, Sathrum, and Kispert.
The Hader Store owned by Edward Holt was completely demolished in a blast that took the lives of the owner and his 16-year-old daughter. Other family members were not home at the time of the explosion. 17-year-old Luverne was working on a threshing crew, 13-year-old Jackie saw it happen on his way home from the Schriever farm across Hwy. 52, and Mrs. Holt and 4-year-old Duane were in Faribault.
August 1960
Spirit of Moland 4-H members who received blue ribbons in the livestock competition at the Rice County Fair are Mary Ann Marcuson and Susan Marcuson, dairy calves. Michael Marcuson, Don Herrlich, Henry Feldmann, Craig Jacobson, and James Hildebrandt showed barrows, John and Gene Dokken, Doug and Tom Lair, and Richard Aase showed sheep.
Float and Pet Parade winners were first place Michael Sahl and Blackie, Donavon Dahl, and Prince second place and a float by Rickie and Cheryl Galley third place.
Doll Buggy Parade winners were Linda Jean Janousek third place, Sherry Kispert second place, and Heidi Jacobson first place.
August 1970
Teachers returning to Kenyon Public Schools include Mrs. Curtis Morrow, Mrs. Doreen Finnesgaard, and Miss Sandra Rumstick. New teachers in the high school are Sue Ann Senjem and Jerold Berg.
The Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H Club held their monthly meeting at the John Shelstad home.
Kaia Shelstad and Alice Bonhus gave demonstrations. Project talks were given by Stephanie Bonhus, Ann Teigen, and Kerry Shelstad. Lunch was served by the John Shelstad and Jergen Bonhus families. Reporter Nancy Flaten.