Learn how to create a healthier lifestyle and prevent diabetes in this 16 week diabetes prevention program. Groups will meet with a trained lifestyle coach once a week to help participants lose weight, eat healthier, and increase physical activity. Classes begin Sept. 16, 2020 via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. for 17 weeks. If classes are canceled, additional sessions will be added to complete the 17-week program. After the 17-week program is completed, support and additional learning sessions will be offered on a monthly basis for eight months. Registration necessary.
Contact Kanko Akakpovi at kakakpov@umn.edu for more information.