October 1946
Homecoming excitement surrounds Kenyon High School this week. The top attractions of the week will be the homecoming football game played against Farmington at 3 p.m. on Friday. The pep fest and bonfire will be on Thursday, where the king and queen will be crowned, followed by a snake dance downtown.
Homecoming King candidates are Gerald Gunhus, Howard Haugen, and Robert Sathrum. Queen candidates are LaVae Jarstad, Donna Nesseth, and Audrey Hennen. Note: Audrey Hennen was crowned queen, and Robert Sathrum was crowned king.
The sophomore class held their class meeting and elected officers. Gene Maus is class president; Joe Jacobson is vice president; Pat Knowlton is secretary, and Ted Berkas is treasurer. Mr. Wistcrill is the class advisor.
October 1961
One senior at Kenyon High School has been honored for her high performance on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Mary Dalbotten was announced as the commended student by school guidance counselor Gene Maus.
Kenyon girls are doing well on college campuses this fall. Lois Aaker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Aaker, was a member of the Royal Party at Luther College’s Centennial Homecoming.
At Mankato State, Joni Sortedahl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Sortedahl, is a candidate for homecoming queen.
October 1971
Frank Callister, the Kenyon Leader owner, announced Wednesday that he had sold the weekly newspaper to Robert D. Noah of Blaine, MN. Callister has been affiliated with the Leader for 43 years. Noah, a native of Nebraska, will take possession of the paper on Nov. 1.
Carolyn Otto was crowned the 1971 Homecoming Queen at an impressive ceremony in the high school auditorium. Senior attendants were Cheri Sathrum and Jackie Bergh. Mark Rodde and David Schreiber served as co-emcees for the program.