Throughout the next several weeks, members of the community will have the opportunity to listen to a variety of performances from the Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Department.
At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, all are welcome to hear the sixth grade band perform in the department's new outdoor music courtyard, adjacent to the music wing. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
As part of the K-W Homecoming festivities, Oct. 22 at 2:15 p.m. The KW Marching Band Show “Can’t Mask the Music,” will be performed on the football field. The show will feature 7-12 band members and the band Color Guard.
A Knight Vibez Parking Lot Jazz Performance will also take place at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in the KWHS parking lot by the main entrance. A variety of music will be played including, jazz, funk, pop and a ballad. All are encouraged to pull into the parking lot or bring their blanket/chairs to social distance on the lawn.
All performances will be live-streamed on the K-W Band Facebook page, and available to those unable to attend.