Goodhue County Health and Human Services (GCHHS) will begin to vaccinate adults aged 65 and older starting next week. On Monday, March 8, adults aged 65 and older will be able to register online and by phone for a COVID vaccine in Goodhue County.
Each Monday at 8:30 a.m., an online link and phone line will go live. These will both be on a first come, first-serve basis. If you do not have the opportunity to register one week, please come back the following week for another opportunity to register to receive a COVID vaccine. GCHHS is not building a cumulative permanent waitlist for future clinics. Each week, a limited number of people will be able to register themselves for that week’s vaccine clinic's waitlist. This is so vaccine doses do not go to waste if someone has to cancel, re-schedule or no-shows.
The online registration link will be available on the Goodhue County COVID vaccine website co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19Vaccines and at facebook.com/gchhs.
If you need assistance or do not have access to the internet, please call 651-385-2000 starting at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays to register by phone. Please do not call prior to March 8, as staff will be unable to assist you.
Last week Gov. Walz announced that vaccine eligibility will expand after 70% of Minnesotans aged 65+ get their shots. For more information on who will get their vaccine soon, visit the state of Minnesota vaccine webpage.