April 1946
Allan G. Kindseth, CM 3-c, received his discharge from the navy at Wold Chamberlin. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albin Kindseth. Allan had spent 29 months in the service, 18 of which were spent in North Africa, France and the Aleutians.
One hundred seventeen bowlers competed in a local bowling tournament at the Bowlitorium.
Winning the doubles was Marvin Brekke and Nips Rumpho, who also won the singles event.
April 1961
The Kenyon High School Band scored an A+ rating in the District 4 Instrumental Music Contest at New Richland High School. Directed by Jerry Carlson, the Kenyon Band was the only band to receive an A+ rating in the competition.
“Do not take freedom for granted,” said Ernst Luposchainsky, who, with his wife Ida and their children Edith, 13 years old and Ernst Jr., six years old, arrived in Kenyon after living in an Austrian refugee camp. Ernst fled his homeland of Romania ahead of the oncoming Russian army in 1944. Ida and her family fled Yugoslavia for the Austrian refugee camp. They came to Kenyon under the sponsorship of Clifford Witt.
April 1971
Rev. Richard Hansen confirmed the following at First Lutheran Church: Steven Berg, Gregory Broin, Jon Broin, Julie Chalstrom, Sheila Estrem, Kenneth Fordahl, Kirk Hiner, Margaret Hjermstad, Heidi Jacobson, Eric Kvittem, Tim Meyer, Neal Mundahl, Debra Norman, Mary Rumpho, Gary Stromback, John Svien, Ellen Walker, and Jonathon Weisbecker.
Harold, Henry, Hazel, Homer, Haven, Harris, Harlow, Hope, and Herschel will be hosting a 40th Wedding Anniversary party for their parents Lawrence and Leona Bauer, on April 18.