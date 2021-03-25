St. Michael's Catholic Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 5 at 108 Bullis St. in Kenyon.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.