Thousands of Minnesotans have taken the step to vote from home during 2020 elections.
1. Visit mnvotes.org
2. Complete the "Request for Absentee Ballot" application — make sure you have a Minnesota-issued driver’s license/State ID or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number
Once citizens vote, ballots can be tracked at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx. Those who prefer to vote early in person, are directed to come to the Government Center handicap door and call the office. For additional information on absentee voting call 651-385-3040.