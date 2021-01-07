New grandparents Steve and Peggy Halverson proudly announce the birth of their latest grandchild, Aubrey Willow Lair.
Aubrey was born Nov. 7, 2020 in Owatonna. She weighed 9 pounds. Parents are Matthew Lair and Kelsey Scheffler.
