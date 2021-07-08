The Betcher family of Goodhue has been named Goodhue County’s “2021 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.
Eugene started farming in 1978 on shares with a neighbor. Eugene eventually bought him out. Sherri moved to Minnesota from Colorado and married Eugene in 1999. The couple moved to their current location in 2004. The Betchers operate the farm and do custom planting, spraying and combining. Sherri also owns a floral business.
The Betchers’ farm consists of 500 acres of corn, soybeans and hay. In addition to their custom planting, spraying and harvesting work, they custom feed 100 head of cattle in the fall and winter. They also raise Shorthorn cattle and a few hogs for 4-H projects.
Eugene and Sherri’s son Ty is married to Kristina and they have one child, Rhyker. Their daughter, Ashlyn, is married to Blake, and Matthew is the Betchers’ youngest son.
The Betchers have been active in 4-H for over 21 years serving as 4-H leaders, on the county 4-H council, budget committee, the Goodhue County Extension Committee and any place needed to help 4-H. The Betchers volunteer their time with the Goodhue County Fair and are members of the Minnesota Shorthorn Association, The Minnesota Corn Growers, Pheasants Forever and the Wabasha County Cattlemen. The family is active in their church and Eugene and Sherri coach the Goodhue High School Trap Team.
The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 5 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls. Profiles of the 2021 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website at z.umn.edu/farm-families-year.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Farmfest runs Aug. 3-5 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls, Minn. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8.00 in advance or $10 at the gate and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at ideaggroup.com/farmfest.