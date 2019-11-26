November 1944
Several men from Kenyon will leave for duty on Dec. 2. Those leaving from this area include Lloyd Musgjerd, Orvin Swelland, Melroy Hostager, Albert Aakre, Selmer Thompson, and Harold Hope.
Viking Hi-Lites Senior Personality: This senior boy’s favorite sport is baseball; that is why he probably likes the movie “Pride of the Yankees.” His favorite actress is Teresa Wright. His special actor is “Gordy” Anderson. The school bus and asking for money are his pet peeves. He likes to hunt and his ambition is to be a successful businessman. Who is he? Joel Stenhaug.
November 1959
Nine thousand turkeys scheduled for shipment in early December perished from lack of oxygen at the Walter Voxland farm. Voxland said that the fans that provide oxygen for the birds in the huge turkey shed were not running. He thought someone had tampered with the fan switch sometime during the night.
The Vikings opened the basketball season with a 69-30 win over Wanamingo. Starters for the opening game were “Beaner” Flaten, Jim Johnson, Fred Barsness, Dennis Olson and Tom Lieb.
November 1969
The Kenyon Vikings, well-fortified with experienced players, won their opening game of the season at Wanamingo. Starters Phil Maring, Brad Nesseth, Jim Sviggum, Wendy Ring, and Steve Weisbecker provided good scoring balance. Principal back-up men for the starters were Mark Huseth and Charlie Kjos.
The Lefse Brigade of Mrs. Richard Overby, Mrs. Arlen Johnson, Mrs. Harold Oien, Mrs. Bertha Maus, Mrs. Carl Hjermstad, Mrs. Halbert Foss, Mrs. Hjordis Musgjerd and Mrs. Ervin Hukriede prepared more than 2,000 servings of lefse to be served at the Lutefisk and Meatball Supper co-sponsored by the Kenyon Lions Club and the Kenyon VFW.