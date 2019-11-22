Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced 23 appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet on Monday, Nov. 18. Comprised of 32 young women, including Wanamingo resident Evelyn Humphrey, the initiative is a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota to improve outcomes for young women in Minnesota.
The initiative brings together nonprofits, businesses, government, philanthropies, and young women to achieve equity in opportunities and to improve the lives of young women of color, Indigenous young women, young women from Greater Minnesota, LGBTQ+ youth, and young women with disabilities. The Cabinet ensures that the efforts of the Young Women’s Initiative stay grounded in the lived experiences of the young women and youth from all backgrounds, the community-specific challenges and solutions they identified, and guided by their leadership.
“This initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to not only giving young women a seat at the table but centering them in our decisions to improve the lives of all Minnesotans," said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. "Thank you to the over 140 young women who applied and shared their powerful voices, ideas, and stories with us. We are so grateful.”
“Representation matters. When we center the voices and leadership of young women facing the greatest barriers, their families and communities do better," said Saanii Hernandez, vice president of the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota. "Through the Young Women’s Initiative, we are building a stronger Minnesota.”