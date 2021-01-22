First Draft Farms, recently purchased from Dancing Winds Farm, will be hosting a "Get to Know Your Farm Family" Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb.14 at 6863 County 12 Blvd. Kenyon.
First Draft Farms is a farming collective between two families, focusing on thoughtful, low waste, products. They currently produce free range broilers and lambs, sourdough bread and bagels, and natural skincare products made from farm grown ingredients. Warm food and drinks will be available, as well as warm fires and draft-horse-led sleigh rides throughout the day.
Both families encourage all to stop by and meet the new owners or stay for a bit to look around the property.