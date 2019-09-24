Knights of the Week — Sept. 25
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Kenyon-Wanamingo 2019 homecoming candidates named
- Sheriff asking for help to find runaway Kenyon student
- Goodhue County Sheriff's report - Sept. 25
- Knights outdueled at Randolph
- Kenyon class of 59 celebrates 60 years
- K-W brings the heat in sweep of BA
- Kenyon Council approves preliminary levy, appoints new councilor
- Davis R. Strandemo: A pathfinder and athlete
- Kathryn "Kathy" A. Ersland
- Goodhue County youth earn a truck full of honors at state 4-H Dog Show
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.