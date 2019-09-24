Knights of the Week — Sept. 25

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Charlie Boyum, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Alaria Hunt, kindergarten, Krista Swanson’s class; Kora Theobald, grade 1, Tony Donkers’ class; Reid Miner, grade 1, Cathy Stark’s class and Christian LaCanne, grade 2, Renee Hildebrandt’s class. Back, Colin Jacobson, grade 2, Deb Hinrichs’ class; Aislynn Ronningen, grade 3, Val Ashland’s class; Mali Quam, grade 3, Sandy Sahl; Grace Allen, grade 3, Rhonda Thesing’s class and Daltyn Breyer, grade 4, Krista Betcher’s class. Staff member of the Week is custodian Robert Smith. The Teacher of the Week is Megan Sabrowsky, kindergarten. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo schools)
