Those who have suffered a financial hardship due to COVID-19, are behind on mortgage payments, rent or utility bills, or those who have to choose between paying for housing or putting food on the table, may be eligible for assistance from SEMMCHRA.
SEMMCHRA is now accepting pre-applications for an Emergency Assistance Program. The program will help struggling homeowners and renters, who meet the income guidelines, with mortgage payments, rent payments and utility bills. Only applicants who have experienced an economic hardship due to COVID-19 will be eligible and only expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 15, 2020 will be eligible for payment.
To read the full list of program guidelines visit semmchra.org/covid-19/covid-19-emergency-assistance-for-homeowners-and-renters or call Tressa at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or email tsauke@semmchra.org. This is an equal housing program.