Pictured after going down the big slide, with a Frisbee in hand, is Hudson Prondzinkski. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

“Marvelous Monday Knights” beginning on March 14th in Wanamingo. This is a parent/child class for families with children ages birth to 5 years and will be held from 6-7 pm on Monday nights. 

Storywalk / open castle in Kenyon, March 15th from 6-7 pm – Storywalk is an interactive event for families.

