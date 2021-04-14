Due to the overwhelming grief the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to families, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

Examples of eligible expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation may include, but not limited to:

• Transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased individual

• The transfer of remains, a casket or urn

• A burial plot or cremation niche

• A marker or headstone

• Clergy or officiant services

• The arrangement of a funeral ceremony

• The use of funeral home equipment or staff

• Cremation or interment costs

• Costs associated with producing multiple death certificates

Call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and begin the application process. See FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq for more information. Begin submitting documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov or by fax 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to:

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance

P.O. Box 10001

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Tags

Load comments