Due to the overwhelming grief the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to families, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
Examples of eligible expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation may include, but not limited to:
• Transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased individual
• The transfer of remains, a casket or urn
• A burial plot or cremation niche
• A marker or headstone
• Clergy or officiant services
• The arrangement of a funeral ceremony
• The use of funeral home equipment or staff
• Cremation or interment costs
• Costs associated with producing multiple death certificates
Call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and begin the application process. See FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq for more information. Begin submitting documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov or by fax 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to:
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance
P.O. Box 10001
Hyattsville, MD 20782