November 1946
The Self-Serve Grocery is of age. The store was established 21 years ago and has shown steady progress in the grocery and meat retail business. A. A. Kramer managed the store when it opened. Peter Dyrdahl, an original staff member, and Kramer bought out all other interests in the store, and it now operates under the name of Kramer and Dyrdahl Self-Serve.
Note: Kramer and Dyrdahl operated the store until 1959, when they sold it to Herman Fleming and Irv Hukriede. In 1961, Owen Musgjerd bought out Fleming, and the store was known as H&M Fairway until 1975 when Musgjerd purchased Hukriede’s share of the business. For the next 11 years, it was Owen’s Fairway. Fred Braegelmann operated the store as Fred’s IGA for the next 28 years when the name changed to the Kenyon Market. Since 2014, Pete and Don Wagner have owned the store.
Howard Swenson celebrated his tenth birthday by entertaining the following children at a party Donald and Karen Floan, LaVerne and Robert Aaker, Nan Jean, Theone, and James Flom, Mildred Sortedahl, Lester Aakre, Elroy Flom, Paul Voxland, and Richard Hessedahl. Halloween pranks, games, and lunch were enjoyed by all who attended.
November 1961
Prizes awarded for the best Halloween costume at the Kenyon Elementary School party were Grade 1 Mark Strandemo, Charles Hope, Mary Gifford; Grade 2 Sheldon Houglum, Marilyn Buffington, Cheryl Sathrum; Grade 3 Debbie Ellingson, Bradley Nesseth, Bruce Vermilyea; Grade 4 Paul Brandt, Gail Lehse, Mary Gail Flom; Grade 5 David Musgjerd, Craig Wold, James Albright; Grade 6 Sandra Shorter, Rolf Jacobson, John Feldmann.
Door prizes at the high school party went to Denzil Flaten, Bruce Aase, and Betty Anderson.
Winners of the telephone bed check contest after the party was Ann Buan, Linda Flom, Lois Barsness, David Cordes, and Paulette Kjos.
Virgil Buffington will assume the duties of acting postmaster in the Kenyon post office. The position has been vacant since the death of J. Shirley Cole in September.
November 1971
“Papa was a Preacher,” a delightful comedy will be presented by the Kenyon High School Theater. The cast includes Rob Vesters, Cindy Tonga, Guy Underdahl, Frank White, Darvin Dale, Naomi Kvittem, Hans Paul Bergh, Melinda Skaar, Marna Skaar, Annette Jacobson, Kerry Shelstad, Randy Schwake, Gail Bonhus, Gail Haugen, and Mike Klahr.
About 300 students gathered at Kenyon Elementary School for the Lions-sponsored Halloween party. Costume winners were Grade 1 Chris Schutte, Heather Peterson, Rona Hagberg; Grade 2 Jaye Dyrdahl, Scott Norman, Marcia Sathrum; Grade 3 Lynn Schuster, Don Knott, Todd Olson; Grade 4 Thomas Meyer, Mary Gaasedalen, Tim Emerson; Grade 5 Ross Dyrdahl, Mary Tonga, Linda Hildebrandt; Grade 6 Judy Mork, Sandy Benson, Kevin Hildebrandt.