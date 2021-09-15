On the Kenyon Police Department Facebook page, officers warned residents about an influx of camper cord thefts taking place in the local area.
In the past week, officers state they've received multiple reports of camper electrical cords being cut, and eventually taken.
"We believe the people doing this are after the copper from wires," the Department stated in its post.
The post also suggested those with campers to minimize the amount of time that it's plugged into their house, and continue to monitor it if it is plugged in.
"It may also be a good idea to have a trail cam, motion lights, or other form of surveillance to keep an eye on your valuables," said the Department.
They also encouraged residents to say something if they see something, and report any suspicious activity to Goodhue County Dispatch at 651-385-3155.
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office highlights for theft the week of Sept. 7-13 include an attempted theft of building materials in Roscoe Township, a report of a stolen outboard motor and items removed from a dumpster and theft of a yellow 1978 Mustang in Kenyon Township, along with the theft of a catalytic converter in Wanamingo Township.
Back in April, the Sheriff's Office began partnering with auto repair shops all over the county to offer free catalytic converter etching with any paid service, due to an explosion of catalytic converter thefts in the region.