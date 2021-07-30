The following area students were honored for academic success during the 2021 spring semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

Kenyon — Julia Dunlop, Katarina Rechtzigel and Celia Woock

Nerstrand — Victoria Clouse

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 GPA.

