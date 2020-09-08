September 1945
A sports oddity may be in the making this fall. Bob Carter, who coached Kenyon High School sports on a special permit last year, is enrolling at Macalester College as a senior. He is considering playing football for Mac. Also registered at Macalester are Roy Berkas and Donald Hanson, co-captains of the Kenyon football team last year. It is a possibility all three could play football for Macalester this fall.
A special Goodhue Circuit rally will be held at Holden Lutheran Church for the Boe Memorial Chapel appeal. Plans call for the building of a church on the St. Olaf College campus through the free-will gifts of members and friends of the Norwegian Lutheran Church in America.
September 1960
The Kenyon FFA Dairy Judging team placed third out of 49 teams. Team members include Donald Vanderhyde, Michael Davidson, and Darryl Langeness. The General Livestock Judging team of George Voxland, Robert Aakre, and Tom Neseth placed 16th out of 50 teams.
The Kenyon Leader will present a $75 scholarship to further study in journalism or to the printing trade to a member of the 1961 Kenyon High School graduating class. The scholarship is given in observance of the Leader’s 75th anniversary.
September 1970
Kenneth Strandemo is one of five to be named to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
The new members will be inducted into the organization during the annual Hall of Fame Banquet, which will be at Waite Park.
The Kenyon FFA Chapter was awarded the Championship Trophy in Swine Judging at the Minnesota State Fair. Terry Schwake had a perfect score to take first place in the individual judging. Other team members are Jim Sviggum and Brian Nystuen.