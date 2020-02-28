Noble Knights of the Week - March 4

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are front, from left, Sam Breyer, first grade, Cathy Stark; Joenah Breyer, first grade, Cathy Stark and Hudson Schwering, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky. Back, Logan Schmitz, first grade, Tony Donkers; Emily Cordes, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt and Alexis Fuller, third grade, Val Ashland. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments