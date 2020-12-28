December 1945
There is good news for the Kenyon Veterans' Housing project. Kenyon was promised demountable houses from Baraboo, Wisconsin. That supply had run out, so village authorities were deferred to Manitowoc, Wisconsin. to get housing. The houses' site may be had either north of the Catholic Church or at the village's southwestern edge.
First Lt. Myron R. Kvittem of Kenyon received an honorable discharge from the Army after 46 months of service with the Army Air Corps. He was last stationed at Chanute Field, Ill. He plans on returning to farming.
December 1960
The following will be watching the Minnesota Gopher-Washington Huskie Rose Bowl game at Pasadena on New Year's Day. Mayor W. A. and Evie Bohan, Reuben and Carmen Wickum, Leonard, Hilda and LaDonna Aaker will be at the game.
For the first time in many years, services were conducted in Norwegian at First Lutheran Church.
The service attracted a large number of worshipers. The Anden Dag Jule Fest Hoimese Gudsthjeneste (Second Day Christmas Celebration) was conducted in Norwegian from start to finish. Hymns were printed in Norwegian, and the old order of service was used.
December 1970
David Aase, Moland farmer, escaped serious injury when his clothes became entangled in a side power take-off on a spreader, which he was operating. He was taken to District One Hospital, where examination revealed torn ligaments, muscle strain, and torn cartilage. Aase admitted he was lucky to survive but had one concern. He is wondering what happened to his green coin purse, which contained his coffee and lunch money?
Donald Broin was named Chief of the Kenyon Fire Department. He succeeds Owen Musgjerd.
Donald Sahl was elected Assistant Chief, and Jerry Houglum was elected secretary/treasurer.
Leonard Musgjerd was inducted as a new member of the department.