...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Mica Anders will present her research about early African Americans in Southeast Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the Rice County Historical Society Museum, 1814 NW Second Ave., Faribault. Reservations are encouraged by calling 507-332-2121.
Over the last year, Anders has been a Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery’s History Fellow. Anders conducted research in many Southeastern Minnesota counties, including Goodhue County. She looked through archives, photo collections, school records and more for footprints of the many African Americans who made this corner of Minnesota their home in the 19th century.
During Anders’ initial research included looking through decades of US Census records she identified more than 70 African American men and women who called Rice County their home between 1857 and 1875. They were farmers, laborers, students and business owners living in Northfield, Faribault and Walcott.
An exhibit featuring some of Anders’ findings is on display at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery in Minneapolis. Go to faribault.com to read a previous Faribault Daily News story about Anders’ work.