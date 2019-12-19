Noble Knights of the Week - Dec. 18

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Trinity McKnight, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Genevieve Hendrickson, kindergarten, Tanya Short and Taylor Groth, kindergarten, Krista Swanson. Middle, Evan Peterson, first grade, Tony Donkers; Shane Laugerude, first grade, Cathy Stark; John Boyum, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt and Jasper Ford, second grade, Deb Hinrichs. Back, Wyatt Ehrich, third grade, Val Ashland; Johanna Pearson, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Audrey Albright, third grade, Rhonda Thesing and Callie Mitchell, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)
