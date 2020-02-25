The Goodhue County Licensed Child Care Association is accepting nominations for Child Care Provider of the Year.
Members of the community, parents of children in child care and fellow providers are encouraged to nominate a provider for this recognition. To be nominated they must be a licensed provider within Goodhue County and have had at least three years of experience. Letters should describe how the caregiver exhibits special competency, demonstrates professional skills or has made a positive impact on the lives of young children.
The recipient of this award will be awarded a special gift by the GCLCCA along with the honor of being the Goodhue County provider of the year. Voting on nominations will take place at the Goodhue County Licensed Childcare Associations meeting on April 13 at Southeast Technical College at 308 Pioneer Road, Red Wing. The deadline for submitting nominations will be Monday April 6, 2020.
Nominations may be submitted to: Wanda Feldman at 1916 W Sixth St., Red Wing, Minnesota, 55066 or by email to wandasii@yahoo.com