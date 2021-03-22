March 1946
From the Viking Hi-Lites
First grade: We have two new boys in first grade, Gerald Hildebrandt and Dana Marshall. Those having birthdays this month are Geraldine Hinderaker, Mary Anderson, Larry Flom and Richard Johnson.
Third Grade: LeRoy Truman, Mark Hegseth, and John Akre celebrated their birthdays by bringing treats for everyone.
Howard Bergh, Robert Charlson, John Salzman, Gerald Gunhus, Gene Knowlton, Wayne Galley, Don Wallaker, Glenn Westermoe, Paul Kramer, Maurice Sathrum, Clinton Carlaw, members of the Kenyon High School basketball squad, and their coach Lyle Lewis were guests of honor at a dinner given by the Kenyon Lions Club. Speaker for the evening was L. J. Plotnik of Faribault, who was one of the floor officials during the state basketball tournament.
March 1961
Theoline Quamme, a senior at Kenyon High School, was the winner of a local sewing contest sponsored by the Round Table Club. Other girls competing were Mary Jacobson, runner-up; Barbara Jacobson, Marcie Helgeson, and Judy Rehnke. Miss Quamme competed in the District 3 contest at Gustavus Adolphus, where she placed second.
Plans for the PTA Scholarship benefit program are in the works with Gene Maus as chairman.
The program will feature the Debutantes of St. Paul, the Cadet Band, and from the Kenyon School staff Jerry Carlson and Pat Steffenson, in an evening of musical entertainment.
March 1971
Leroy Ashland, local delegate, and Peter Christensen, state delegate, attended the Southeast Division of Minnesota Education Association assembly in Rochester. Delegates voted on making kindergarten mandatory, instilling interscholastic sports for girls, and requesting state aid provide 75% of the total cost of education. These resolutions will be presented at the state delegate assembly in April.
The Kenyon Board of Education accepted the resignations of six teachers. Submitting resignations were Mrs. David Mauseth, Barbara Bothum, Mrs. Mark Flom, Laura Hofdahl, Nancy Kuehl and Susan Dimberiio.