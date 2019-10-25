kw volleyball press release

Kenyon-Wanamingo Head Volleyball Coach Jen Nerison will be taking a personal leave for the remainder of the season. The Knights will be led into the playoffs by veteran Assistant Coaches Tracy Erlandson and Cheryl Dahl. K-W has earned the number one seed in Section 1A and hosted the Leroy-Ostrander Cardinals on Thursday, Oct. 24. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools)
