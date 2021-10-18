Kenyon Sons of Norway Viking Lodge will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon.
Kenyon Sons of Norway Viking Lodge to meet Thursday
